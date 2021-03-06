Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A day of weather contrasts. The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Armstrong at -26.3 ° C.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -14 to start the morning in Thunder Bay headed to a daytime high of 0. Skies will be clear today. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

Tonight, the forecast is calling for a few clouds. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -9 this evening and -22 overnight.

Greenstone Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -16 in Geraldton this morning with mainly cloudy skies there is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. Skies will be clearing near noon. Wind will become north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. The high will be -8. The wind chill is at -29 this morning and will be -13 this afternoon.

Tonight, skies will clear. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -26. Wind chill -14 this evening and -34 overnight. This means a risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is -18 in Sachigo Lake this morning to start the day. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries early this morning then sunny skies will prevail. Winds will become southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. Today’s high will be -6. The wind chill is at -25 this morning and will be -12 this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h before becoming light near midnight. Low -8. Wind chill near -15.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is -6 in Kenora to start your morning. Skies will be sunny for Saturday with a warm daytime high of 7. Winds will become southeast 20 km/h late this afternoon.

Tonight clear skies with winds becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. The overnight low will be -3. Wind chill -9 overnight.