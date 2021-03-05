Seven Other Public Health Regions Moving to New Levels in the Framework

TORONTO — The Ontario Government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, is transitioning Toronto, Peel and North Bay Parry Sound District public health regions out of the shutdown and into the revised and strengthened COVID-19 Response Framework: Keeping Ontario Safe and Open (the “Framework”), with the Stay-at-Home order no longer in effect. In addition, seven other public health regions are being moved to new levels in the Framework. All decisions were made in consultation with the local medical officers of health and are based on the latest trends in public health indicators and local context and conditions.

“Our government is taking a safe and cautious approach to returning to the Framework and due to our progress, all regions of the province will soon be out of the provincewide shutdown,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Despite this positive step forward, a return to the Framework is not a return to normal. As we continue vaccinating more Ontarians, it remains critical for everyone to continue to follow public health measures and stay home as much as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”

Based on a general improvement in trends of key indicators, North Bay Parry Sound District will be returning to the Framework at the Red-Control level. Toronto Public Health and Peel Public Health are also making progress, but as their case rates still remain high, they will return to the Framework at the Grey-Lockdown level.

In addition, based on the latest data, the following seven public health regions will also be moving to the following levels in the Framework:

Red-Control

Peterborough Public Health;

Public Health Sudbury and Districts; and

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit.

Orange-Restrict

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit; and

Timiskaming Health Unit.

Yellow-Protect

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit; and

Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

All changes will be effective Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. Please visit Ontario.ca/covidresponse for the full list of public health region classifications.