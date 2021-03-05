Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that their investigation into a stolen vehicle complaint on Thursday has led to an arrest, the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs, and the seizure of about $25,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

A Thunder Bay Police Service officer with the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit was dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of McKellar Street on Thursday, March 4 regarding a reported stolen vehicle.

Police learned the victim had lent his vehicle to the accused, but the accused had not returned the vehicle and may have been in the process of, or preparing to, leave the city.

Members of the BEAR Unit located the vehicle in the 300 block of Cameron Street at about 1:20 pm that same day and arrested the accused male.

Upon his arrest, police learned the accused was in possession of stolen items from numerous break-and-enter incidents reported on various dates and at various locations in February and March of 2021.

Further investigation revealed the accused was in possession of suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Gary Paul TOWNSEND, 33, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Breaking, Entering and Committing x 3

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Breach of Probation x 5

He appeared in bail court on Friday, March 5 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.