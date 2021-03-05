Music has the capability of inducing emotions, bringing back memories, and creating stories. One of the most loved musical instruments is the drums. Their beat can change the mood of the song, and the feelings a drummer has while hitting the drums traverse with their waves. However, finding the right musical instruments to convey the message while being comfortable for the musician is rare. One brand that stands out with statement pieces is Diemond Star, and their products are becoming drummers’ favorites.

The brand’s message is “The shock ‘dies’ out. Play the Feeling,” and they strive to build products that are of unique design, high quality, and durable build. The brand offers a huge range of products, and each musician can pick their favorite size, shape, and build. Founder and owner of the brand, Landon Hall, says, “Our product range is built from the perspective of drummers, from aspiring amateurs to professional pros; we want everyone to find their perfect pair of drumsticks.”

The versatile variety of drumsticks fits all genres of music. Diemond Star uses precision engineering tools and techniques to minimize the fatigue drummers often face, making long music sessions more enjoyable. The focus is on elements such as the grip, weight, striking response, durability, and overall feel of the sticks. A newly launched line also consists of brushes, stickers, wrist bands, autograph pens, stick bag, and other merchandise items and accessories best suitable for drummers and musicians alike.

Hall mentions, “From seed to stick, everything from the purchasing process to striking use is easy.” As a brand, Diemond Star is one of the fastest-growing communities. The sticks themselves are made of premium American hickory to help them last for a long time, even after consistent use. The length of their sticks is unusual yet pleasant to use, and the brand is the first to reinvent the bestselling and ultra-popular 6A model stick. They also offer customizable logos with no setup fee and personal signature features with their autograph pen.