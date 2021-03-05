Thunder Bay – SPORTS – The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted the Thunder Bay Border Cats to notify the Northwoods League they will not be participating in the 2021 Northwoods League season. The League is working through multiple scenarios to ensure the schedule of home dates can remain intact for the other affiliates in the Great Plains Division. Processes are also being implemented to identify opportunities for interested Border Cats players to remain in the League.

“Unfortunately, with the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic regarding the Canada-US border closure as well as outdoor gathering numbers in Thunder Bay, the Border Cats will not be able to participate in the 2021 Northwoods season,” said Border Cats President Dave Valente. “The Border Cats organization and its parent company Grand Slam Sports & Entertainment remains committed to Thunder Bay and it is our full intention to return for the 2022 season. We truly appreciate the patience and understanding of our loyal fans, corporate partners, coaches and players and wish to thank the Northwoods League staff and its affiliated members for their assistance during this very difficult process.”

“It’s unfortunate for the Border Cats organization and the fans of Thunder Bay,” said Northwoods League President Ryan Voz. “Our plan is to now adjust, create a plan to move forward with play for the rest of the division, while also giving the players an opportunity to hopefully play with another team this coming summer.”

The Northwoods League and the Border Cats would also like to acknowledge the hard work of Thunder Bay field manager Mike Steed. Mike has spent two consecutive years recruiting players and we all look forward to seeing Mike and his players in Border Cats uniforms during the 2022 season in Thunder Bay.

More information will be provided in the coming weeks.