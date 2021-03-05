Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and The Walford Thunder Bay confirm that an outbreak has been declared at the retirement home, in Thunder Bay.

One staff member has been recently confirmed to have COVID-19. Consistent with provincial guidelines, the outbreak declaration for COVID-19 in a retirement home is made when one staff or resident is found to be positive for COVID-19. This low threshold for declaring an outbreak ensures that outbreak management measures, including increased infection prevention and control practices, can be put in place swiftly to contain any further spread.

In collaboration with The Walford Thunder Bay, TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced surveillance and testing activities.

Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

March 5, 2021