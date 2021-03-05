KENORA – POLITICS – Our weekly update with Kenora MP Eric Melillo fell down today. The Internet in Kenora in the MP’s office crashed just after he spoke on the ongoing efforts toward improved Internet across Western and Northern Ontario.

Melillo has been working hard on this issue and many others.

Weekly Update

Dear Constituents,

Since returning from Ottawa last month, I’ve been taking meetings with constituents in my Dryden and Kenora offices as well as travelling to Ignace, Red Lake, and Sioux Lookout.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve appreciated the chance to meet with Mayor Penny Lucas in Ignace, Mayor Fred Mota and Chief Administrative Officer Mark Vermette in Red Lake, and Kenora & District Chamber of Commerce President Andy Scribilo in Kenora. We had insightful discussions about economic issues facing our region and strategies for creating opportunities.

I also spent time at my Dryden office, where I sat down with local honeybee keeper Reagan Breeze to learn about his honeybee sustainability campaign.

I was very concerned by reports of the housing crisis in Eabametoong First Nation, where overcrowding has forced some residents to live in unheated shacks. As soon as I learned about this deplorable situation I contacted the Minister of Indigenous Services, calling on him to make immediate investments in Indigenous housing. I also had a conference call with council members and other representatives of the First Nation to discuss housing, healthcare, and other community priorities.

Later in the week, I had a productive meeting with Neskantaga Band Councillor Gary Quisess to discuss sustainable development opportunities.

Working For You

My staff will be on-hand to help with passport applications on March 16th in Dryden and March 17th in Kenora. In order to remain COVID-safe, we can accommodate two people at a time in the office; please call to make an appointment.

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, or if you would like to arrange a meeting, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora), or contact me by email ateric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament