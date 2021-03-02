Fort Frances – NEWS – Shortly after 8:00 pm on January 20, 2021 members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

Further investigation by police at the traffic stop lead to grounds to arrest the driver and passenger for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A search incident to arrest was conducted and officers located and seized evidence of controlled substances.

A black pistol style pellet gun, as well and personal use amounts of

Methamphetamine;

Fentanyl; and

Oxycodone

Jonathan Hendrickson (22) of Kenora has been charged criminally with:

Obstruct peace officer; and

2 counts of possession of a controlled substance – schedule I.

Austin Laxdel (25) of Stonewall, Manitoba has been charged criminally with

2 counts of possession of a controlled substance – Schedule I.

For more information regarding the dangers of Fentanyl, visit the Government of Canada Website Here.

The OPP is committed to safe communities….a secure Ontario. Please contact 911 for emergencies or call 1-888-310-1122 to make a report of a non-emergent nature.