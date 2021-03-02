Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The numbers are dropping provincially. In Thunder Bay, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports forty new cases of the virus today.

Case Breakdown

24 Close contact

1 Travel outside of Northwestern Ontario

1 No known exposure

14 Pending

Forty-two cases have been resolved.

Vaccine Clinics Full this Week

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports that this week’s vaccine clinics are now full.

“We expect to reopen bookings for next week’s clinics on Friday morning and we invite you to try again then. Stay tuned for announcements on this”.

Ontario Cases of COVID-19

Ontario reports 966 new cases of COVID-19 today. This a slight drop from 1,023 cases the day before.

Toronto reports 253 cases of the virus, Peel Region has 223 cases of the virus, and York Region reports 99.

There have been 11 more deaths in Ontario as a result of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Prevention

Protect yourself and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions. Follow advice provided by your local health authority.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Calling in advance allows your healthcare provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This protects you, and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.

Masks

Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others. Masks alone do not protect against COVID-19, and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene. Follow the advice provided by your local health authority.