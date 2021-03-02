TORONTO – An overnight fire isn’t shutting down business at the St. Lawrence Market.

The St. Lawrence Market South (main) Market building will open today for regular hours of operation following an overnight fire in a merchant store on the upper level of the Market near Front Street East and Jarvis Street. The merchant store where the fire began, an adjacent store and other non-public Market areas will remained closed today as fire damage is further assessed and repaired.

Toronto Fire Services attended the Market late last night and worked quickly to put out the fire. Toronto Public Health has attended the Market and confirmed that safe operations can be maintained for staff and the public to attend all other Market areas today.

The fire has not resulted in any injuries and none of the historic features of the South Market building has been damaged. The historic South Market was originally constructed in in 1945.

The South Market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday and from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Market has continuously operated throughout the COVID-19 health emergency under the guidance of the Province of Ontario and Toronto Public Health. Extensive COVID-19 precautions are in place at the Market including enhanced sanitization, use of masks, entrance management and capacity management at all times. As the Toronto remains under the Stay At Home Order, all non-essential (non-food) businesses in the Market are temporarily closed. All food businesses including grocery merchants and restaurants (for take-out only) remain open, except those temporarily closed due to the fire today.

St. Lawrence Market is a renowned international food market featuring 120 merchants, vendors and farmers, offering fresh produce, meats and specialty items. Serving Toronto residents and international visitors since 1803, the Market is regularly recognized as one of Toronto’s most popular destinations and was ranked the number one food market in the world by National Geographic. The St. Lawrence Market Complex consists of St. Lawrence Hall, the South Market and the North Market – the latter now in its temporary home at 125 The Esplanade.