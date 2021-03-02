Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service request public help to assist in identifying a suspect connected to a recent robbery of a woman at the Bank of Montreal in Northwood Mall.

.

Police officers were originally dispatched to the Bank of Montreal at the Northwood Mall at 425 Edward Street North on Sunday, February 28 just after 4 pm EST for a robbery that had just occurred.

When officers arrived they located a female victim. Their investigation revealed the victim, who uses a wheelchair for mobility, was at the bank machine at about 4 pm and withdrew cash.

When she turned around to exit the bank, a female accused was blocking the button to the automatic door opener and made demands for the victim’s money.

The victim initially refused to comply, but the accused produced a knife and a struggle ensued.

The accused fled on foot toward Redwood Avenue West and Sherbrooke Street.

The accused is described as a female with medium-to-long hair in a ponytail, believed to be in her 20s or 30s. She wore a purple mask, a dark jacket and dark pants or jeans and a grey hooded sweater.

The TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now investigating. As a result of continued investigative efforts, police have obtained video surveillance footage showing the accused around the time of the incident.

Images from that video footage are now being distributed to the media and public.

Reports of this incident started to circulate on social media and have people outraged over the attack and robbery.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.