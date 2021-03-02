Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As we start to run the turn toward spring, after all the first day of spring is only 19 days away as of this morning, the weather should start to shift to warmer temperatures across the region.

However, according to The Weather Network’s Spring Forecast for the months of March, April and May, most Canadians will be treated to an early taste of spring but will have to be patient as we wait for consistent warm weather.

The Northern regions of Ontario will according to the forecast experience colder than normal temperatures. Western Ontario from Thunder Bay to Kenora can expect more normal March weather.

“The deep freeze is behind us, but the threat of wintry weather is not over,” says Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist with The Weather Network. “A milder March will be a delightful contrast to the frigid February experienced by many Canadians, but spring will sputter at times, especially across western Canada where temperatures are expected to tip to the cool side of normal. Central and Atlantic Canada will see normal and above normal temperatures respectively, but even these regions should still expect some parting shots from winter.”

Ontario & Quebec – A warmer spring is expected compared to recent springs, and March will bring extended tastes of early spring after a very wintry February. However, this region is still at risk for parting shots of winter, and a period of colder weather is expected during mid-spring before more consistent warmth sets in. Above normal rainfall is expected, but we do not expect more than the typical number of rainy days. While localized spring flooding will still occur, the risk for widespread flooding is lower than normal this spring.

Thunder Bay Weather

Keep your windshield fluid full. Today the high will be +6. It is -11 this morning under mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

Tonight, there will be cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this evening and after midnight. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The low -8. Wind chill -10 overnight.

Greenstone Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -13 on the way to a daytime high of -4 in Greenstone. The forecast is calling for periods of snow. Total amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The wind chill is -23 this morning and -8 this afternoon.

Tonight, expect cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be north at 20 km/h before morning. The overnight low will be -15. Wind chill -10 this evening and -23 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is -17 in Sachigo Lake. The forecast is calling for periods of light snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The high today will be -12. The wind chill -29 this morning and -16 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries early this evening. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -25. The wind chill -20 this evening and -30 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is -7 to start the morning in Kenora under cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries or rain showers this afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this morning. High +4. Wind chill -17 this morning.

Tonight, will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this evening. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -16. Wind chill -20 overnight.