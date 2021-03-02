Geraldton – On February 25, 2021, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on patrol in the Town of Geraldton, Ontario located an individual who was wanted on three outstanding warrants.

Officers approached the suspect and the accused fled on foot in the downtown core. Officers initiated a foot pursuit and were able to take the subject into custody without incident.

A search incident to arrest yielded several drugs including a quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine and Cannabis, along with a pair of brass knuckles and approximately $850 in Canadian Currency.

Kalvin GODIN, 29 years-old of Geraldton, ON has been charged with:

Three counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Carrying a Concealed Prohibited Device contrary to section 90 of the Criminal Code

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act

GODIN was also arrested on the strength of three outstanding warrants.

The accused made a brief court appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay, Ontario on February 26, 2021 by video to answer to the charges and was remanded into custody at the Thunder Bay District Jail.