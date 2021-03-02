Today, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s Medical Officer of Health is issuing a Class Order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act. The Order is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Medical Officer of Health determines that it is no

longer required.

This Class Order strengthens opportunities to quickly enforce self-isolation at a time of high case numbers in the TBDHU area, and increasing numbers of COVID-19 variants of concern circulating in the Province. It is critical that all COVID-19 isolation and prevention measures be followed including self-isolation of individuals who have or may have the virus.

“Self-isolation of individuals with COVID-19, anyone who has symptoms that could be COVID-19 and anyone who has been in close contact of someone with COVID-19 is an important part of reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our area. When someone who has COVID-19 or who could be infected with the virus isolates, they greatly reduce the chance of passing on the virus to others,” says Dr. Janet DeMille. “While most individuals are compliant with the direction to isolate, we need everyone to do so, especially at this time of rising case numbers. Unfortunately, there are some people who aren’t following public health direction. To date, we have taken an approach of progressive enforcement. This Class Order is additional tool that will help with that.”

This Class Order applies to all persons residing in or present in the TBDHU area who are required to self-isolate, this includes individuals who:

Are a confirmed case or a probable case of COVID-19

Have new symptoms (even mild symptoms) or worsening symptoms of COVID-19

Have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results of their tests;

Have reasonable grounds to believe they now have symptoms (even mild symptoms)

age in who meets any of the above.

TBDHU, with the support of enforcement partners, can enforce the Class Order on any members of that class when there is non-compliance. Failure to comply with this Order is an offence for which someone can be charged or liable for a fine of $880 (ticket) to a maximum of $5,000 for every day or part of each day for which the offence occurs or continues.