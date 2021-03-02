There’s never been a better time to invest in video marketing. The world is shifting at a pace, and businesses that keep up are more likely to survive the storms that lie ahead.

Why Video?

That adage of “a picture is worth a thousand words” is not even comparable to what a video is worth. In a few seconds, you could create a full story and get your audiences hooked.

Businesses don’t even have to invest a huge amount of money either; standing staff in front of green screen backgrounds and shooting talking heads pieces with a smartphone while they talk about the businesses is a great place to start!

Here are four businesses that should be using video in their marketing to break through to a new and vibrant audience.

The Travel Industry

In 2021 it feels a bit strange to be talking about the travel industry is on its knees, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across the globe, potential travelers are still wary about going anywhere.

This is where video marketing comes in.

Beautifully shot video showing off the exotic, relaxing locations or bustling street life is a welcome relief from the doom and gloom we’ve witnessed recently.

If the travel industry invests in great video marketing now, they will have no issue capturing travelers’ imagination across the world when it’s safe to travel again.

Food Services

Another industry that the pandemic has hard hit is the foodservice industry. Restaurants and bars have been closed or working at half capacity for months, and profits are beginning to slide.

As many restaurants have moved to offer to take away services, this is a perfect time to up their video marketing game by shooting delicious-looking food shorts to entice customers in.

Restaurants could even boost engagement by producing top-down quick recipes for social media.

The Health Services

Health is a major topic for everyone right now, and what a better time to get onto that bandwagon by investing in good video marketing?

Video can be used to tell the story of healthcare staff working hard to keep people safe, and video animations are a great way of getting difficult to understand topics across in the simplest way possible.

Investing in video for healthcare services is a way to bridge the gap between those who can access services, and those who can’t, opening healthcare up to a whole new audience who might not have had the confidence to go to their healthcare providers before about whatever is troubling them.

The Education Sector

More and more kids (and adults) are investing in on-line learning via video than ever before. Platforms like YouTube get nicknamed “YouTube University” because of the popularity of educational content.

No matter which subjects you teach, video for education can be a game-changer, especially for kids and adults who find traditional book learning challenging.

Even Shakespeare can be taught on video in a way that appeals to kids of all ages!