Thunder Bay – Effective today, the Waverley Library will be temporarily closed for an undetermined period of time.

The Library in a media statement says, “We have been informed that a member of our staff is awaiting COVID test results as a result of close contact with a positive case.

“Although the risk to staff and the public is low, the Library has consistently adopted a safe and slow approach to reopening library service for the community. We also have strict PPE and other protocols and policies in place and we are following all public health guidelines”.

The health of the public and Library staff is paramount and is always our top priority. The Waverley Library will reopen for curbside service when it’s safe to do so and after a thorough deep cleaning has taken place. Library service will continue to be offered curbside at the Mary J.L. Black and Brodie Library – Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Updates will be posted on social media and on the Library’s Website.