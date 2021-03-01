Thunder Bay – COVID -19 Update – There is vaccines in the near future for seniors in Thunder Bay.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has announced that delivery and administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to older adults will start Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Thunder Bay. The Ontario’s vaccination plan includes adults 80 years of age and older as one of the priority groups in the first phase. TBDHU will begin this week with vaccinating those aged 85 and older, and will move to include those 80-84 years of age in the coming weeks.

“This is the next step in bringing the pandemic under control. I am pleased to see that vaccine supply now allows us to protect even more individuals from this virus.” says Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health. “Age is a significant factor for increased risk of complications for COVID-19, and protecting the senior population is critical.”

All of the clinic appointments for the week of March 3-5 are full.

To ensure adequate vaccine supply, appointments will be booked one week at a time. Appointments are needed for all clinics as walk-ins will not be seen.

Appointments are required for immunization. Please DO NOT present at the clinic site, as walk-ins will not be seen.

Any individual in Thunder Bay born on or before January 1, 1936 is encouraged to visit the TBDHU website at TBDHU.com/covidclinics to book an appointment for vaccine. Individuals can also call (807) 625-5900 to book an appointment, however due to the high demand expected TBDHU is encouraging people to use the online tool.

As previously announced the TBDHU Immunization clinic is located at 425 Northern Avenue in the CLE Coliseum.