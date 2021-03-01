Thunder Bay – Weather – Depending on your interpretation, March is coming in like a lion. Hopefully that means it will go out like a lamb if you follow the old weather adage. There are Extreme Cold Warnings in the North.

The cold spot in Ontario is in Fort Severn where it is -34.3 ° C. It is -18° C in Thunder Bay to start the day.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Washaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Extremely cold wind chill values between minus 45° C and minus 50° C will continue this morning.

Wind chills will improve starting later this morning as temperatures moderate upward under the strengthening early March sun.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -18° C to start the morning, the first morning of the Grey-Lockdown for the city as the efforts to contain COVID-19 continue.

Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h. The high for Monday is -9° C . Wind chill -29° C this morning and -17° C this afternoon.

Tonight will start with clear skies early this evening then partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow flurries overnight. Wind will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -17° C with the temperature rising to -6° C by morning. Wind chill -21° C this evening.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather

It is -23 ° C with the wind chill making it feel more like -33° C to start the morning in Geraldton. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. Winds are from the northwest this morning at 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High -15° C . Wind chill -33° C this morning and -21° C this afternoon.

Tonight will start with clear skies, however there will be increasing cloudiness before morning. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -20° C however the wind chill will make it feel like -27° C this evening.

Washaho Cree Nation

Our cold spot at -34° C this morning will see clear skies to start the day. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -24° C with the wind chill at a chilly -46° C this morning and -32° C this afternoon.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of light snow overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -29° C . Wind chill -31° C this evening and -38° C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is -26° C to start the morning, with wind chill at -33° C . Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will be -14° C . Wind chill -36° C this morning and -21° C this afternoon.