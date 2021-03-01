Thunder Bay – Weather – Depending on your interpretation, March is coming in like a lion. Hopefully that means it will go out like a lamb if you follow the old weather adage. There are Extreme Cold Warnings in the North.
The cold spot in Ontario is in Fort Severn where it is -34.3 °C. It is -18°C in Thunder Bay to start the day.
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
- Washaho Cree Nation
- Peawanuck
A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Extremely cold wind chill values between minus 45°C and minus 50°C will continue this morning.
Wind chills will improve starting later this morning as temperatures moderate upward under the strengthening early March sun.
Thunder Bay Weather Outlook
It is -18°C to start the morning, the first morning of the Grey-Lockdown for the city as the efforts to contain COVID-19 continue.
Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h. The high for Monday is -9°C. Wind chill -29°C this morning and -17°C this afternoon.
Tonight will start with clear skies early this evening then partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow flurries overnight. Wind will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -17°C with the temperature rising to -6°C by morning. Wind chill -21°C this evening.
Greenstone – Geraldton Weather
It is -23 °C with the wind chill making it feel more like -33°C to start the morning in Geraldton. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. Winds are from the northwest this morning at 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High -15°C. Wind chill -33°C this morning and -21°C this afternoon.
Tonight will start with clear skies, however there will be increasing cloudiness before morning. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -20°C however the wind chill will make it feel like -27°C this evening.
Washaho Cree Nation
Our cold spot at -34°C this morning will see clear skies to start the day. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -24°C with the wind chill at a chilly -46°C this morning and -32°C this afternoon.
Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of light snow overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -29°C. Wind chill -31°C this evening and -38°C overnight.
Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather
It is -26°C to start the morning, with wind chill at -33°C. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will be -14°C. Wind chill -36°C this morning and -21°C this afternoon.
Tonight will see mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of light snow this evening and after midnight. Skies will be clearing before morning. Wind south 20 km/h. Temperature rising to -10°C by morning. Wind chill -24°C this evening and -13°C overnight.