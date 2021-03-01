Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District is in the Grey – Lockdown control zone in Ontario over surging numbers of COVID-19 cases. There are now 29 people in hospital and 9 in Intensive Care.

There are 56 (fifty-six) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total for current active cases is 376. Twenty-three cases have been resolved.

There are three additional people in hospital.

Case Breakdown for TBDHU

31 Close contacts 13 No known exposure 12 Pending

All fifty-six cases are in Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities.

Ontario Report

Ontario has reported 1,023 cases of COVID-19, There are 280 new cases in Toronto, 182 in Peel and 72 in Ottawa.

COVID-19 Prevention

Protect yourself and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions. Follow advice provided by your local health authority.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Calling in advance allows your healthcare provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This protects you, and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.

Masks

Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others. Masks alone do not protect against COVID-19, and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene. Follow the advice provided by your local health authority.