LONGLAC – Three Thunder Bay males were arrested on February 26, 2021, as members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Greenstone OPP Crime Unit and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 in the Town of Longlac as a result of ongoing drug trafficking investigations in the community.

The traffic stop led to the arrest of the three males. Police seized a quantity of drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, Suboxone and Oxycodone.

Police also located and seized a stun gun and approximately $6200 in cash.

Steven CHOCHLA, 36 years-old of Thunder Bay, ON has been charged with:

Four counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Prohibited Device contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Christopher LYSOHIRKA, 45 years-old of Thunder Bay, ON has been charged with:

Four counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Prohibited Device contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Scott STEVENSON, 46 years-old of Thunder Bay, ON has been charged with:

Four counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Prohibited Device contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Three counts of Failure to comply with a Judicial Release Order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code

All three accused made a brief court appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay, Ontario on February 27, 2021 by video to answer to the charge and were remanded into custody at the Thunder Bay District Jail.