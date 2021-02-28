Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Joshua HALL 13yrs. Joshua Hall was last seen on February 27th, 2021 at approximately 6 pm on Franklin street.

Joshua Hall is described as a 13 year old male with fair complexion, 5′ 11” with neck length brown hair and brown eyes. Hall was last seen wearing a black and red plaid jacket, light colored pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Joshua Hall are asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on-line at www.p3tips.com