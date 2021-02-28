Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service request help from the public in locating missing person Adrianna Quisses.

Adrianna Quisses was last seen on February 27th, 2021 at 2:14 pm on Ontario Street.

Adrianna Quisses is an Indigenous female. She is 5’7″ tall, and weighs about 175 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Adrianna Quisses is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.