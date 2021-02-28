Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The COVID-19 situation in Thunder Bay District is constantly evolving. As of Saturday, there are 35 patients who have been admitted to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) who are COVID-19 positive. Ten of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The overall capacity at the Thunder Bay Regional is is approximately 75%.

TBRHSC’s Incident Management Team (IMT) is meeting on a daily basis to implement a safe and appropriate response. Ensuring the availability of specialized acute care services is a priority.

The IMT are imploring everyone in our community to do their part by following the public health guidelines. Stay safe by staying home except for essential purposes. Accessing care in urgent situations is essential. During the first wave of the pandemic, some community members avoided the hospital out of fear. As a result, in many cases, health care conditions worsened. Those who need urgent care can safely access it at our hospital.

Dr. Zaki Ahmed, Chief of Staff and critical care physician who also provides care in the COVID-19 Care Unit, says, “If we need to triple our capacity to provide critical care, our plans allow us to do just that. We are ready to respond to our community’s increasing needs during this pandemic.”

In order to address increasing numbers of patients in our hospital who are COVID-19 positive, a number of measures have been taken. These include: • Expanding the dedicated COVID-19 Care Unit to the entire 3A unit. This ensures patients who are COVID-19 positive are cared for in a safe and isolated environment; • Expanding the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to provide intensive care to patients in alternate locations within the hospital; • Focusing on more day surgeries and short-stay procedures. This enables health care providers and support staff to work in the areas of highest need.