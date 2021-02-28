Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported 29 (twenty-nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Currently there are 343 active cases in the district.

There are three more patients admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours.

18 Close contact

1 No known exposure

10 Pending

All 29 cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

The latest figures from the TBDHU show that our case incident rate is 108.7 per 100,000.

The positivity rate is currently from February 14-20 is 3.6% that is up from the 2.6% the previous week.

A point of note: When the numbers reported for patients in hospital at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit differ, it is we are told that TBDHU reports hospitalizations for residents within our service area.

If there are patients from outlying regions, at the TBRHSC they would not be reflected in the TBDHU numbers.

Ontario Update

Ontario has now surpassed 300,000 total cases of COVID-19. There were 1,062 cases of the virus reported on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

259 of those cases are in Toronto, 201 new COVID-19 cases are in Peel Region, and 86 new cases are in York Region.

Twenty more people have died in Ontario in the past twenty-four hours.

