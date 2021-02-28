WINNIPEG – SPORTS – The Montreal Canadiens lost their second straight game with Dominique Ducharme as coach, in a 2-1 overtime defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Paul Stastny scored 36 seconds into the overtime frame when he pushed the puck over the goal line after an initial shot from the right face-off circle by Nikolaj Ehlers trickled past goalie Jake Allen.

“We stayed the course. We stayed with it,” Ducharme said. ” … It’s too bad for our guys, they deserved a second [goal].”

EDMONTON – SPORTS – Jack Campbell stopped thirty shot in the nets for the Toronto Maple Leafs in his first game since January 24. The Leafs blanked the Oilers 4-0 to start a three game series on Saturday.