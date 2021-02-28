WINNIPEG – SPORTS – The Montreal Canadiens lost their second straight game with Dominique Ducharme as coach, in a 2-1 overtime defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.
Paul Stastny scored 36 seconds into the overtime frame when he pushed the puck over the goal line after an initial shot from the right face-off circle by Nikolaj Ehlers trickled past goalie Jake Allen.
“We stayed the course. We stayed with it,” Ducharme said. ” … It’s too bad for our guys, they deserved a second [goal].”
EDMONTON – SPORTS – Jack Campbell stopped thirty shot in the nets for the Toronto Maple Leafs in his first game since January 24.
The Leafs blanked the Oilers 4-0 to start a three game series on Saturday.
Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist, and John Tavares had two assists for Toronto (16-4-2), which was without their leading scorer Auston Matthews due to a wrist injury.
It was Campbell’s first shutout of the season and third NHL career shutout. He missed 14 games with a leg injury sustained in a 3-2 win at the Calgary Flames.
OTTAWA – SPORTS – Mikael Backlund scored once and assisted on two others to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.
Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for the Flames (10-10-2), who lost 6-1 to the Senators on Thursday.
Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators (7-15-1). It was the first time the Tkachuk brothers scored in the same NHL game; it was their sixth game against each other.