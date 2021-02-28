Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There is a real contrast to wrap up February across the western and northern regions of Ontario. Thunder Bay will see a daytime high of 0, while in the north wind chill will be very cold, in Sachigo Lake this morning the wind chill is at -37.

While we wait to see if March comes in like a lion, or a lamb, here is Sunday’s weather outlook:

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -11 this morning in Thunder Bay on the way to a predicted high of 0. Skies will be cloudy and there is a 60 percent chance of snow flurries this morning and early this afternoon. We will then see a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low overnight will be -19. Wind chill -13 this evening and -27 overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -18 this morning headed to a high of -10 in Geraldton. There is a 40 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. Periods of snow with up to five centimetres expected will start by late this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The wind chill is at -26 this morning and -13 this afternoon.

Snow will be ending this evening then cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of more snow flurries. Local amounts of up to two centimetres are predicted. Winds becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this evening. Low overnight will be -21. Wind chill -16 this evening and -33 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is -29 to start Sunday in Sachigo Lake. Skies are mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries in Sachigo Lake. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. High for Sunday will be -17. Wind chill -37 this morning and -24 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low overnight will be -32. Wind chill -30 this evening and -44 overnight.

Kenora Weather Outlook

For the Lake of the Woods region, for Sunday skies will be mainly sunny. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High -11. Wind chill -28 this morning and -19 this afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight, we are calling for partly cloudy. There will be a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this evening and after midnight. Winds northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low -27. Wind chill -22 this evening and -34 overnight.