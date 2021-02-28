For the first time ever, a star-studded event with more than 200 celebrities from all over India and Gujarat are coming together for an award ceremony at the Incredible White Desert. It is the ” Film Excellence Awards Gujarati 2019-2020″ presented by Gujarat Tourism and both fans and celebrities can’t keep their calm. The event is organized by Abhilash Ghoda’s company Tihai in association with Rann Utsav-The Tent City.

Famous film actor Sharman Joshi would grace the event with his august presence. Popular TV celebrity and daily soap star Rashmi Desai has already reached the venue and will be there for the event all dressed up anytime soon. Dhollywood celebrities like Khushi Shah, Hemang Dave, Ojas Raval, Poojan Shah, Viral Shah, Hardik Sanghani, Puja Joshi, Manisha Purohit, Yashita Sharma, and many more have also reached the venue. Famous playback singer Priya Saraiya has also reached the event with her cute son.

For Film Excellence Awards Gujarati 2019-2020, there are 26 categories and each category has at least five nominees. This time six films are nominated to win the Best Film Award 2019-20 and the nominees are Montu Ni Bittu by Vijaygiri Fimos, Golkeri by Soul Sutra Productions, Yuva Sarkar by Nirmala Creation, Gujarat 11 by H.G.Pictures, Luv Ni Luv Storys by Swissk Entertainment and D.B Talkies, Affraa Taffri by Kwality Production. The nominees for Best Director Award are Vijaygiri Bava for Montu Ni Bittu, Naitik Raval for 47 Dhansukh Bhavan, Vishal Vadavala for Raghu CNG, Viral Shah for Golkeri, Dhwani Gautam for Order Order Out of Order, Rakshit Vasadeva for Yuva Sarkar, and Jayant Gilatar for Gujarat 11. For the best actor award, Raunaq Kamdar from Order Order Out of Order, Gaurav Paswala from 47 Dhansukh Bhavan, Maulik Nayak from Montu Ni Bittu, Malhar Thakar from Golkeri, Pratik Gandhi from Love Ni Love Storys, Shounak Vyas from Teacher of the year and Kiran Kumar from Have Thashe Baap Re are the nominees. On the other hand, the nominees for best actress are Aarohi Patel for Montu Ni Bittu, Kinjal Rajpriya for Kem Cho, Prenal Oberoi for Sajan Preet Ni Jagma Thashe Jeet, Manasi Parekh Gohil for Golkeri, Daisy Shah for Gujarat 11, Zeenat Khan for Bijo Divas, Jhinal Belani for Order Order Out of Order, Vyoma Nandi and Deeksha Joshi for Love Ni Love Storys. The list of nominations continues as it is a grand affair. Fans are eager to watch which star takes back which award home!