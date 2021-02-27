Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are a couple of weather warnings and advisories in effect this morning. The cold spot in Ontario is Washaho Cree Nation at -36.7 ° C.

By contrast it is -1° C in Thunder Bay this morning.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Washaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Extreme cold wind chills this morning.

Wind chills between -45° C and -50° C this morning as a cold Arctic airmass moves into the region.

Conditions are expected to improve later today as the temperatures rise.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect this morning.

An intense band of snow associated with the passage of a cold front is moving across the region. By late morning, the heavy snow is expected to be south of the area.

A total snowfall accumulation of 5 centimetres is possible.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Environment Canada says there is a 40 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. Winds are from the north at 20 km/h and will becoming light this morning. High zero with temperature falling to -7° C this afternoon. Wind chill -10 this afternoon.

Tonight expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of light snow before morning. Winds up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -9° C . Wind chill near -13° C .

Greenstone Geraldton Weather Outlook

Snow is expected near noon followed by a mix of sun and cloud. There is a risk of snow squalls this morning. Local amounts of two to four centimetres are possible. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming before becoming light by early this afternoon. The temperature will fall to -17° C this morning then rising. Wind chill -27° C this morning and -18° C this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The temperature will stay steady near -17° C . Wind chill near -23° C .

Washaho Cree Nation Weather Outlook

It is -37° C in Washaho this morning under clear skies. Winds will become west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. The daytime high will be -27° C . The wind chill is at -49° C this morning and will be -39° C this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening but they will become partly cloudy later. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near -29° C . Wind chill -41° C this evening and -36° C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is -19° C under mainly cloudy skies in Kenora this morning. There is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High -10° C . Wind chill -25° C this morning and -13° C this afternoon.