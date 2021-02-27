Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are a couple of weather warnings and advisories in effect this morning. The cold spot in Ontario is Washaho Cree Nation at -36.7 °C.
By contrast it is -1°C in Thunder Bay this morning.
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
- Washaho Cree Nation
- Peawanuck
Extreme cold wind chills this morning.
Wind chills between -45°C and -50°C this morning as a cold Arctic airmass moves into the region.
Conditions are expected to improve later today as the temperatures rise.
Weather advisory in effect for:
- Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect this morning.
An intense band of snow associated with the passage of a cold front is moving across the region. By late morning, the heavy snow is expected to be south of the area.
A total snowfall accumulation of 5 centimetres is possible.
Thunder Bay Weather Outlook
Environment Canada says there is a 40 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. Winds are from the north at 20 km/h and will becoming light this morning. High zero with temperature falling to -7°C this afternoon. Wind chill -10 this afternoon.
Tonight expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of light snow before morning. Winds up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -9°C. Wind chill near -13°C.
Greenstone Geraldton Weather Outlook
Snow is expected near noon followed by a mix of sun and cloud. There is a risk of snow squalls this morning. Local amounts of two to four centimetres are possible. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming before becoming light by early this afternoon. The temperature will fall to -17°C this morning then rising. Wind chill -27°C this morning and -18°C this afternoon.
Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The temperature will stay steady near -17°C. Wind chill near -23°C.
Washaho Cree Nation Weather Outlook
It is -37°C in Washaho this morning under clear skies. Winds will become west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. The daytime high will be -27°C. The wind chill is at -49°C this morning and will be -39°C this afternoon.
Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening but they will become partly cloudy later. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near -29°C. Wind chill -41°C this evening and -36°C overnight.
Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather
It is -19°C under mainly cloudy skies in Kenora this morning. There is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High -10°C. Wind chill -25°C this morning and -13°C this afternoon.
Tonight, the weather service is calling for partly cloudy skies. There is a 40 percent chance of snow flurries before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18°C. Wind chill -15°C this evening and -22°C overnight.