DRYDEN – The City of Dryden is under a boil-water advisory.

The City advises that an issue with the plant, caused apparently by an electrical outage has caused the problem.

Residents are advised to not drink the water at present.

Developing.

Boil Water advisories are fairly rare for most urban communities in Ontario.

However, Chief Chris Moonias from Neskantaga reports that their community is in Day 9523 of their Boil Water Advisory.