Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The District is moving into the Grey-Lockdown on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 26 (twenty-six) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

There are currently 335 active cases. Forty cases have been resolved.

There are 23 patients in the hospital, and seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

19 Close contact

1 Musselwhite Mine Outbreak

4 Known Exposure

2 Pending

Twenty-three cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. 3 cases are in First Nations communities.

Ontario Case Numbers

Ontario has reported that 16 people have died from the COVID-19 virus.

Provincially the number of new cases reported on Saturday is 1,185, this is the 4th straight day that the provincial numbers have topped 1,000 case.

Toronto reports 331 new cases – this is the tenth straight day the number of cases of the virus has exceeded 300 in Toronto. Peel Region report 220 cases. York Region reports 119 new cases.

The provincial total of people who have died from COVID-19 is now 6,960.