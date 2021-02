Washaho Cree Nation – WEATHER – Extreme Cold is expected through to Saturday across parts of Northern Ontario. Wind chills between minus 45 and minus 50 are possible tonight and Saturday morning as a cold Arctic airmass moves into the region.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Peawanuck

Conditions are expected to improve on Saturday as the temperature rises.