MARTEN FALLS – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Flash Freeze Warning for parts of Northern Ontario.

The weather service says that temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly. Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops.

A sharp cold front moving through the region will cause temperatures to suddenly plunge from above freezing to minus 12 or below tonight.

Flash freeze warning in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Attawapiskat

Precipitation will change over to snow and untreated wet surfaces may suddenly become icy.