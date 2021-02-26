Thunder Bay – NEWS – It was with great excitement that the winning ticket in the first-ever Thunder Bay 50/50 was drawn this morning at 11 AM. Ticket number TBA-8957136 is eligible to claim the Grand Prize of $965,715.The winner will be contacted by a representative of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.

The first Thunder Bay 50/50 was a huge success thanks to so many who purchased tickets prior to 11:59 p.m. February 25. All net proceeds from the draw will support the highest priority medical equipment needs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, meaning our region wins too!

Draws will continue to take place monthly on the last Friday of every month. The March draw is now open.

Tickets are available online only at thunderbay5050.ca:

$10 for 5 numbers

$20 for 30 numbers

$50 for 150 numbers (best value)

Questions about the draw can be sent to info@thunderbay5050.ca. Ticket purchasers must be present in Ontario to purchase. Lottery licence RAF1199631.