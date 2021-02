Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Jail is a dangerous place. It is engulfed in a COVID-19 Outbreak with dozens of cases impacting both staff and inmates.

It has seen nine deaths – seven of whom were Indigenous men over the past nine years.

The aging facility is past its prime and is slated for closure.

NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa tells NetNewsLedger that there needs to be systemic changes to the legal system to make it into a system of justice for Indigenous people in Ontario.