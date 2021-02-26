WINNIPEG – SPORTS – It was a win for the Winnipeg Jets over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. The Winnipeg Jets had a commanding 6-3 victory in new Hab’s coach Dominique Ducharme’s debut.

Ducharme replaced Claude Julien, who was fired by Montreal on Wednesday.

The Canadiens led 2-0 after the first period, and 3-1 midway through the second before the Jets rallied to send the Canadiens (9-6-4) to their fourth straight loss (0-2-2).

“I think I saw the guys playing better in the first half of the game, and then we cracked,” Ducharme said. “So we’ve got to be playing the same way that we started.”

Kyle Connor scored twice, and Mark Scheifele scored in a sixth straight game for the Jets (12-6-1), who have won three straight.

Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

“If we have the puck it’s tough for them to score, and I think that’s kind of our mentality,” Connor said. “I think our offensive-zone game is pretty elite in this division and through the NHL. We’re a pretty good, talented team up front and I think it’s tough to generate chances if we’re in your zone for 20-30 seconds.”

VANCOUVER – SPORTS – Mike Smith made 32 saves, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Thursday to sweep a two-game set on Thursday night.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to become the first NHL player to 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) this season. “I don’t care if it’s a shutout,” said Smith. “I don’t care how many goals there are. I want to win. Shutouts are hard to get, especially now with how many power plays there are, but it’s not just a credit to the goalie, it’s a credit to the team in front of him and what they do.”

OTTAWA – SPORTS – Thunder Bay’s Mat Murray led the Ottawa Senators to a 6-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Murray made 29 saves in what Senator’s coach D. J. Smith said, “I thought that was Matt Murray’s best game this year. He looked really calm back there. Pucks hit him. He was in control. We hung him out to dry in the third period and gave them some Grade A chances that we shouldn’t have given, but he made the saves.” Drake Batherson extended his goal streak to four games.