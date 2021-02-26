The company states, “As of February 24, 2021, the three previous COVID-19 positive individuals and their high-risk close contacts have been safely relocated from site and are in isolation. We continue to offer our care and support”.

“Our core focus remains on the health and safety of everyone currently on site. The site is continuing to conduct testing for COVID-19 using the on-site PCR technology for the remainder of individuals on site. As we continue to implement the surveillance testing on site, all flights to and from the mine site remain on hold”.