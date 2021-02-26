Thunder Bay – With Thunder Bay being placed back in the Grey-Lockdown control zone over COVID-19 the City of Thunder Bay announced today that on Monday, March 1, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) zone will move to Grey: Lockdown (maximum measures) which is outlined by the Province as “widescale measures and restrictions, including closures, to halt or interrupt transmission.”

“As cases in the community continue to rise at an alarming rate, the decision was made by the province for this lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” said Mayor Bill Mauro. “We must also remember our local businesses and restaurants – please shop local and get take-out to support our small business.”

Thunder Bay is part of the TBDHU zone, and the Province decides what level of the framework applies to the zone. The City of Thunder Bay is preparing for temporary facility closures as of March 1, 2021.

“While we move into the province’s grey-lockdown zone, our approach is to continue to provide services where we are able and where not restricted by the Province,” said City Manager Norm Gale. “As always, our highest priority is the health and safety of employees, residents and anyone who uses City facilities and services.”

Closure of Recreation Facilities and Programs

The following facilities and their programs as of March 1 will close until further notice:

Canada Games Complex, our largest recreational facility

Churchill Pool (Volunteer Pool has remained closed during the pandemic)

Arenas: Fort William Gardens, Neebing, Delaney, Port Arthur, Grandview, Current River

Older Adult Centres: 55 Plus Centre (with the exception of take-out food only available from the River Street Café for senior food security) and West Arthur Community Centre

Community Centres: West Thunder, Current River, North End, Oliver Road, North McIntyre, Jumbo Gardens, South Neebing, Vale, Vickers Heights (includes volunteer-board operated community centres)

Kinsmen Youth Centre

Baggage Building Arts Centre

Water Garden Pavilion

All in-person programs, including the Neighbourhood Recreation Program in schools

Youth Inclusion Program supports will continue virtually and contactless food security programs will continue in the neighbourhoods they serve.

City Council

City Council continues to meet virtually. Residents can watch meetings online at www.thunderbay.ca/watchcouncil or live on Shaw Spotlight Channel 10 or Tbaytel Digital TV on Channel 110. City Hall including the gallery is not open to the public for in person attendance.

Transit – Avoid Non-Essential Trips

Customers of Thunder Bay Transit and Lift+ Specialized Transit are asked to avoid all non-essential travel. Where travel is required masks need to be worn. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of buses remains in place with a focus on high touch areas such as buttons and handles. Do not use public transit if you feel unwell or exhibit any symptoms.

Outdoor Rinks, Trails, Conservatory

At the City’s outdoor rinks, organized games of any kind, including hockey/shinny, continue to be prohibited. Capacity at boarded rinks remains at a maximum of 25. Physical distancing of two metres between users who do not live in the same household is required, and masks are recommended. By-law officers and Parks staff are monitoring outdoor rinks for compliance.

Trails and sliding hills remain open. Physical distancing of two metres between users who do not live in the same household is required. The Centennial Botanical Conservatory will close to the public.

The City reminds residents that all City facilities operate under strict health and safety measures which must be adhered to by residents to limit the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of facility patrons and City staff. Due to the rapidly changing nature of the pandemic, services are subject to ongoing assessment and potential change.

Always stay home if you have symptoms, physically distance by staying two metres apart from people you don’t live with, wear a mask or face covering in indoor public spaces and avoid non-essential travel.