Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro is looking to the federal and provincial government for assistance for the city.

Speaking to NetNewsLedger the Mayor explains the current situation with COVID-19, as well as talks about the city budget, and the Indoor Turf Facility.

Thunder Bay is facing challenges with COVID-19 right now, the Mayor shares his views with residents in this interview.

Earlier today, the City of Thunder Bay Municipal Emergency Control Group met Thursday with community partners as part of its ongoing management of the COVID-19 situation to receive an update on emergency response, pressures on the isolation shelter and an update on the request for assistance from the provincial and federal governments.

“We need support now to shore up the health human resources at our isolation shelter,” says Mayor Bill Mauro. “Since early in the pandemic, the Isolation Shelter has successfully provided isolated shelter for more than 1000 individuals by the end of January and many more since. That’s well in excess of 1000 people who were not in the acute care hospital, shelters or in the community. But the isolation needs have exceeded our human resources capacity, and the system is on the verge of failing. We need the help of the provincial and federal governments now.”

Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health, cannot stress enough the importance of diligently following all public health measures to stop the virus. Especially with increasing rates and the risk related to variants of concern.

“There is a tremendous amount of work happening behind the scenes every day by so many professionals in public health, health care, and social services to manage this situation as best as possible,” she said. She added that the virus spreads quickly, and our current numbers qualify for, and it is anticipated, that stronger measures will be coming into effect.

Those in attendance represented the City of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Police Service, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Superior North EMS, St. Joseph’s Care Group, tbaytel, Thunder Bay Airport, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Thunder Bay District Health Unit, District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board, Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales, Lakehead Public Schools, and the Catholic District School Board, Fort William First Nation, and the Solicitor General’s Office of Ontario.