315 Active Cases of COVID-19

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 33 (thirty-three) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

There has been another death, the second this week reported.

The total current active cases is 315. 21 cases of the virus have been resolved.

17 Close contact

1 Thunder Bay District Jail Outbreak

7 No known exposure

8 Pending

Thirty of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

Two are in First Nation communities. One case is in district communities.