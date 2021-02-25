There are plenty of people in the world who help benefit society through their work and make the world a better place to live. One such person is Marc Ryan Effron, the co-founder of Legacy Healing Center, who himself healed from drug abuse and pulled himself out of a dark place. After facing tough circumstances, he believed that there was an acute need for a more personalized and holistic approach to healing from addiction which motivated him to embark on this journey.

Marc walking down the memory lane

Due to his addiction, Marc became homeless, alcoholic and his life spiraled out of control. After several attempts at getting clean and many treatment facilities, he was able to pull himself out of it. The decision to open a treatment center was personal to him, as after more than a decade of personal sobriety and involvement in loved ones’ recovery journeys, he was inspired to provide a more personalized and holistic approach to healing from addiction. Merging his passion to help others, business management expertise, his leadership skills, and his first-hand knowledge of recovery and achievement in sobriety, he designed a program that prioritizes addressing the underlying causes of addiction while providing clients with resources to support lifelong recovery and community engagement.

Legacy Healing Center and its objective

Legacy Healing Center is a model of peer support that Mr. Effron describes as “ladies and gentlemen caring for ladies and gentlemen.” It is accredited for services from detoxification and partial hospitalization programs to outpatient recovery coaching and life skills classes and staffed with caring and qualified professionals who share his leadership ethos. It is a multi-state treatment group with more than 155 beds and a staff of more than 200, as well as contracts with companies including American Airlines to provide corporate mental health training. They have touched over 10,000 lives with their services with the healing that spans across the mind, body, and soul.

Insights about Marc and his achievements

He attributes his success to the strength of his team and to his refusal to depart from his values. He actively supervises the daily operations at the centers and reports directly to the clients that he serves. He also owns and operates 5 other companies. As an advocate for integrity and sustainability in the recovery industry, he is a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers, participates in Treatment Owners’ Raising Standards, and provides community outreach work as a partner of the United Way. In his leisure time, Effron is an avid golfer, yogi, and skier, and coaches his sons’ youth football, soccer, and basketball teams.

A piece of advice from Marc

Marc believes that consistency is key to all his success and achievements. One of the things that helped him exponentially is mindfulness practices such as meditation, yoga, and journaling. Being present in the moment is a practice that allowed him to re-center and refocus. “This is such a powerful tool that I continue to expand upon and incorporate in many ways into our treatment program”, remarked Marc.