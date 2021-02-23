Being an entrepreneur is not easy it needs perseverance, consistency, belief. As the quote – “Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after the other” suggests Avishkar Halse has lived and proved it in his real life. A small-town boy yet the most successful Young Entrepreneur Influencer in India. But how did he achieve this goal? What is his story? Let’s have a sneak peek in it.

Avishkar Halse is basically from Latur, Maharashtra. He started working at the very young age of 18 years even before completing his graduation from Pune university. Everyone has their own struggles. Avishkar also had it. He had financial problems; due to which he had to travel in trucks along with his consignments. He had to work rigorously minimum 9-10 hours a day daily. As for the accommodation part he had to stay at small inexpensive hotels when he’s travelling.

Struggles couldn’t stop him. Today he is a well-known successful Entrepreneur, a humanitarian, a philanthropist and the Founder and Chairman of Avishkar Management Service where he provides various services in varied areas like real estate, food, agriculture, hospitality and many more.

Avishkar and his company has been providing management services to Indian Cricketers, Actors, Politicians, and businessmen. That’s not all. His company also provides services like market research, business management consultancy, personal work, etc. Diverse yet impressive.

Avishkar Halse’s varied work has shown the true example of perseverance and belief. His growth is a result of his round the clock efforts. Today he is touching new skies, new heights but still his feet are on ground. He has been working not only for himself but he selflessly helps others as well. His goodwill and his growth have earned him the respect and success he deserves. He is truly an inspiration.