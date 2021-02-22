Thunder Bay – LIVING – Thunder Bay Public Library continues to take a safe and slow approach to library service. The latest announcement by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and the move into the Provincial “Red – Control” level, with continued stringent health measures, has been carefully considered by the Library management. As a result, the Library has made the decision to continue to offer library service curbside until the City moves into the Green – Prevent level.

Chief Librarian and CEO John Pateman joins NNL for a discussion on how the Thunder Bay Public Library has managed through the pandemic.

The Library is taking a careful approach moving forward, protecting staff and the community.

The Waverley, Brodie and Mary J.L. Black will continue to offer pick up of holds at the main entrances (curbside service) and 24/7 returns. In addition to picking up holds, patrons may still pick up take and make craft kits, programming kits, and book bundles. Curbside service will not be offered at the County Park Branch. All holds for County Park pick up will be available at the Waverley branch. Other services such as free printing, faxing, photocopying, scanning, and battery recycling will continue to be paused.

The hours of operation at Waverley, Brodie and Mary J.L. Black Libraries will be Monday through Friday from 10 am – 4 pm until further notice.

We will not be filling requests for library items at the door. Library members who need assistance with placing holds or some advice on what to read next, can connect with library staff by telephone during hours of operation by calling 345-8275.

Staff will also be available for technology coaching by appointment over the phone at 345-8275 or by email at coaches@tbpl.ca

eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming films, and a wide variety of free databases such as Ancestry online and Transparent Languages are available 24/7 with a library card. Apply for or renew library cards by sending an email to comments@tbpl.ca or by calling 345-8275 during hours of operation.

Check the TBPL website and Facebook page for the most current information. Find us on social media @TBayPL / website www.tbpl.ca