Launched in February 2021, FoxDesi.com is a betting guide site that aims at helping bettors place worthwhile bets online. Even since its launch, the site has garnered a lot of attention from the global sports betting community but not without some misunderstanding.

Often mistaken as a gambling website, FoxDesi.com operates as a sports community where tipsters and bettors coexist; the former makes predictions and gets paid while the latter leverages the predictions and makes informed decisions to place a bet.

The website is the brainchild of a team of Indian, Swedish and German investors with a shared interest in sports. It targets sports enthusiasts from all over the world who can join in as tipsters and bettors.

Registration is free of cost and tipsters are paid even if they make the wrong predictions. Presently, FoxDesi.com focuses on all major football leagues and cricket tournaments including the EPL, ISL, Bundesliga, La Liga, Champions League, Ligue 1, Serie A, IPL, ICC World Cup, CPL, BBL and other T20 matches.

Because the website lists top online bookmakers such Bet365, 10Cric, 22Bet, MelBet, Betwinner, Unibet, ComeOn! and more, it is often confused with gambling websites. While it is affiliated to and recommends the best bookies, FoxDesi.com doesn’t host any sports betting event whatsoever.

It doesn’t have a sportsbook of its own and never accepts real money bets from users. The website doesn’t support monetary transactions of any kind, except the withdrawals requested by tipsters to receive the money they earn by making predictions.

Additionally, FoxDesi.com advocates responsible gambling and doesn’t entertain underage participants. Users aged 18 years and above are free to create an account and become a member of its growing sports community. They are free to share tips, make predictions about the sports events available on the site, and earn money.

They are also free to read those tips and make use of the predictions to bet online. However, at no point in time would the FoxDesi.com website ask for money from users to perform any of these activities.

For additional information, please visit the official website foxdesi.com.