Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is a mild day across Western and Northern Ontario. The cold spot in Ontario this morning is -7.8 ° C in Washaho Cree Nation.

It is -2° C in Thunder Bay this morning and -3° C in Kenora.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Streets are wet, melting snow has left puddles and it could be slippery out there on the streets and sidewalks. The forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of either snow flurries or rain showers. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning.

Winds will become southwest 20 km/h near noon. High for Monday will be -4° C . Wind chill -6° C this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries or rain showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h after midnight. Low will be -1.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather

Geraldton will see cloudy skies with 40 percent chance of snow flurries this morning and early this afternoon. There will be periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Snowfall amount of two centimetres. Winds becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Today’s high will be 0° C . Wind chill is -10° C this morning.

Tonight, expect periods of light snow. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 late this evening. Low -2° C . Wind chill -8° C overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather Outlook

Our Ontario cold spot this morning, at what is a very unseasonable -7.8° C at the airport in Washaho, is headed to a high of -2° C . There will be a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -14° C this morning and -4° C this afternoon.

Tonight, expect snow. There will be local blowing snow overnight. Totals of 2 to 4 centimetres are expected. Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 60 late this evening will bring cooler temperatures. The low overnight will be -22° C . Wind chill -6° C this evening and -33° C overnight. This will bring a risk of frostbite.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is -3° C to start the day in Kenora. Skies will be cloudy and there is a 60 percent chance of light snow changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers near noon. Wind will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +4° C . Wind chill -9° C this morning.