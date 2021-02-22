They say that the day you start perceiving your problems as challenges is the day you start stepping towards Entrepreneurial Success, and Usman Rao exemplifies it. Born in Saharanpur, he has proved that to be the change, one needs to start developing an Entrepreneurial mindset. Today, Usman is one of the most renowned digital marketers who has developed several client’s sites. His journey to entrepreneurial success has never been effortless, but it has inspired many people around him.

Like every other successful person, Usman had to go through a lot of ups and downs. Success was never handed to him on a silver platter. Instead of giving up, he kept sharpening his skills by putting his knowledge into practice. Working for several clients and building their sites allowed him to gain a life-changing experience.

Achieving entrepreneurial success isn’t everyone’s forte. With time, Usman had to upgrade his skills. His resilience has been the prime reason behind his triumph. Usman believes that a person’s ability to bounce back from failures is something that enhances your personality. Over time, Usman practiced being decisive, and it allowed him to attain Entrepreneurial success.

To attain entrepreneurial success, you have to face your fears, and no one knows this better than Usman. The only way to face your fear to follow what you are passionate about. Usman believes that your passion will never allow you to succumb to your fears, and thus it will drive you towards your success.

Usman started his Journey on YouTube in 2017, after that Usman opened his company and worked on it,

The reason of Usman stopped working on YouTube, After which Usman continued to focus on the company,

And his hard work succeeded him, Usman said that now he will start work soon on YouTube.