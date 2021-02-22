Thunder Bay – NEWS – Another COVID-19 outbreak at a Lakehead Public School. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Lakehead Public Schools confirm that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at St. James Public School in Thunder Bay.

Consistent with provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared in a school when there are two or more COVID-19 cases in students or staff that can be linked within a school setting. At this time, one additional individual associated with the school has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is deemed to have acquired the infection in the school setting.

In collaboration with the school, TBDHU will continue to monitor and assess the situation until the full risk period has passed.