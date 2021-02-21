Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 29 (twenty-nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current number of active cases is 229.

20 Close contacts

3 No known exposure

6 Pending

Ontario case numbers

Ontario has reported 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 today, this does represent a decrease from the 1,228 cases of the virus which were reported on Saturday.

There are 344 new cases reported in Toronto, 156 cases in Peel and 122 cases in York Region.

Sadly, another 13 people died as a result of the novel coronavirus.