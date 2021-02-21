MONTREAL – Sports – Auston Matthews scored two goals and had two assists extending his personal point streak to 16 games, and led the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Matthews has scored 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) during the streak, and his 13-game active point streak is the longest in the NHL this season. It was his second straight four-point game and his seventh in the NHL, coming in his 300th game.

“I think night in and night out the recipe for our success is us competing and working hard and really just working to get that puck back,” says Matthews. “I think we’ve just been focused on that and it’s been working. We’re winning games right now, which is the most important thing. As long as we’re winning, I’m happy, we’re all happy. We just want to continue that.”

Edmonton Douses Flames in Back to Back Games

EDMONTON – SPORTS – The Edmonton Oilers spanked the Calgary Flames 7-1 at Rogers Place on Saturday night. Team leader Connor McDavid scored a natural hat trick and totalled five points in the victory.

This was the second time this season McDavid has scored five points in a game. He had a goal and four assists in an 8-5 win against the Ottawa Senators back on January 31.

“You have some nights where the puck just goes in for you and you don’t feel that good, and nights where you feel amazing and it just doesn’t go,” states McDavid. “Hockey is a crazy game like that. It felt good tonight and it went in for me, and I thought our team played really well.”