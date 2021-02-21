Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Sunday, February 21, there are no weather alerts or warning in effect.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -14 this morning in Thunder Bay headed to a high of -3. Skies are cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. There will be periods of snow beginning early this afternoon with about two centimetres expected. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h this morning.

Tonight, the forecast is for periods of snow ending late this evening then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight. Snowfall of two centimetres is likely. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. The low overnight will be -8. Wind chill -13.

Greenstone Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -10 with the wind chill at -18 to start the morning in Geraldton. The daytime high will rise to +1. The forecast is for increasing cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Tonight, expect periods of snow with total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres likely. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low -4. Wind chill near -10.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -11 in Kenora to start your Sunday. Cloudy skies will give way to a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High today will be -1. Wind chill -15 this morning and -7 this afternoon.

Tonight, the evening will start with partly cloudy conditions. Becoming cloudy late this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill near -10.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is -9 in Sachigo Lake this morning. For Sunday expect a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 percent chance of snow flurries this afternoon with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind will become southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for Sunday will be -1. Wind chill -16 this morning and -7 this afternoon.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will become south 20 km/h overnight. Low -5. Wind chill -7 this evening and -12 overnight.