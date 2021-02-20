Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are seeking public assistance in helping to find missing person Georgia WENJACK, a 29-year-old woman.

Georgia WENJACK last communicated with family on February 11, 2021, she was reported to Thunder Bay Police Service this morning.

Georgia WENJACK is an Indigenous female. She is 5’8” tall, weighs 210 lbs, and has long straight black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, no other clothing descriptors available at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com

